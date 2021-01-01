Menu

aboutIcon.png

About Us

At Maui United Way we work
everyday to strengthen  our community
through caring partnerships.

getInvolvedIcon.png

Get Involved

Maui United Way counts on the leadership
of thousands of donors and volunteers
to ensure our work continues.

nonProfitsIcon.png

Our Work

Community needs continue to grow and
your help is critical. Show your support by
donating or by volunteering.

home4.jpg
home2.jpg
home1.jpg
home3.jpg

Maui United Way Video

Maui United Way is working to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health. These are the building blocks for a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health.

Special thanks to HouseMart for sponsoring this video.

Learn how you can
get involved

Stay Updated.

Maui United Way is Changing Lives for the Better.

Through the generosity of our community, Maui United Way is working to create long-lasting changes
that prevent problems from happening in the first place.

Keep it Social.

Stay informed through our social media outlets.


TOP

About Us

Get Involved

Our Work

Contact Us

   Maui United Way 
         95 Mahalani St., Suite 24  
        Wailuku, Hawai‘i 96793

  Phone: 808-244-8787 
         Phone: 866-895-6585 
         Fax: 808-244-8958

UW2019RequirementsLogo.jpg

TA_Finalist.png

© 2021 Maui United Way. Website by Morweb.org

 