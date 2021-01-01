About Us
At Maui United Way we work
everyday to strengthen our community
through caring partnerships.
Maui United Way counts on the leadership
of thousands of donors and volunteers
to ensure our work continues.
Community needs continue to grow and
your help is critical. Show your support by
donating or by volunteering.
Maui United Way is working to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health. These are the building blocks for a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health.
"I LIVE UNITED because I care about our community's well-being and to make peoples' lives better."
Stephen Kealoha
"I LIVE UNITED because I want to make Maui a better place for everyone in our community."
Christie Trenholme
"I LIVE UNITED because I care about my children's future."
Joel Cortez
Through the generosity of our community, Maui United Way is working to create long-lasting changes
that prevent problems from happening in the first place.